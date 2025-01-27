Shah Rukh Khan to receive 9 crores from government: Deets

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to receive a refund amount of INR9 crores from the state government.

As reported by Indian media, Shah Rukh Khan, who owns a plush estate in the heart of Mumbai’s coastal suburb, Bandra, will receive an amount of INR9 crores from the Maharashtra government, as a refund for a calculation error, while leasing his sea-facing residence Mannat to full ownership.

According to the details, Khan had acquired the grade III heritage bungalow on a 99-year lease, from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust, in 2001, before they converted the ownership of leased property (class 2) to complete ownership (class 1), with an additional premium payment of INR27.5 crore.

However, since the heritage laws do not permit any structural changes to the construction, Khan built a multi-storey annexe behind the bungalow, to be used as the primary residence of his family. The property built on collector’s land was later transferred in the names of the ‘Jawan’ star and his wife Gauri Khan through a registered agreement, with them agreeing to pay a levy on unearned income (the difference between the market price and the ready reckoner price) to the state.

According to Satish Bagal, the deputy collector of the resident suburban, the premium paid by the Khans, during the transfer of ownership, was calculated with the additional construction costs, instead of land value only.

Therefore, when the actor’s family discovered the tabulation error in 2022, his wife filed a refund appeal with the collector, which has now been sanctioned.

“We are awaiting the formal government order after which we will refund the excess INR9 crore charged from Shah Rukh Khan,” Bagal said.

