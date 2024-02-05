Shah Rukh Khan to star in ‘Toxic’ film?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been reportedly approached to work in the South India film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ stars KGF actor Yash in a leading role. The Geetu Mohandas-directed gangster action film has already made news as reports of Shah Rukh Khan being roped into the project for a cameo appearance made rounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

A source told India entertainment news agency Pinkvilla that Yash and Geetu Mohandas made the offer to Shah Rukh Khan. The insider added that the makers have done homework on ‘Chak De India‘ star’s character.

They added that Shah Rukh Khan would convey his decision regarding the project in a fortnight. However, the actor nor his team have made an official comment regarding the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

On the other hand, the teaser for ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown – Ups‘ was released. The film is expected to release on April 10, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran actor was seen in box office hits ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ ‘Tiger 3‘ and ‘Dunki‘ in 2023. His only officially announced film for 2024 is ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan‘.

He will be at loggerheads with Salman Khan in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan refuses to make film with daughter Suhana Khan