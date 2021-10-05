Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will remain in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for another three days till October 7.

The Esplanade Magistrate’s Court on Monday extended the remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha by three days.

The trio was arrested on Sunday from Cordelia, a cruise liner at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Ballard Pier, after it was forced to turn back from its voyage to Goa by NCB following a raid.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

Aryan Khan was presented by veteran criminal lawyer Satish Maneshinde while Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh represented the NCB.

