Shahbaz Gill handed over to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A Islamabad session court on Wednesday handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand, ARY NEWS reported.

Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both side. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge ordered.

Gill was previously sent on judicial remand by the court, however, the government approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and successfully pleaded before the court to reverse the decision as the investigators wanted to recover his phone.

The IHC directed the session court to reconsider the decision on the sending the suspect on judicial remand to Adiala jail.

The PTI leaders including Imran Khan have claimed that Shahbaz Gill was tortured during custody of Islamabad police.

On Tuesday, on the request of Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar, two top officers of the Adiala Jail were removed from their positions for allegedly keeping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr Shahbaz Gill at ‘chakki’.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jail Rawalpindi Region Abdul Rauf and Superintendent Central Adiala Jail Rawalpindi Chaudhry Asghar Ali were removed from their positions following the request of the home minister Hashim Dogar.

It was learnt that Shahbaz Gill was illegally kept in a ‘chakki’ of the Adiala Jail, the special cells for ruckus-causing inmates.

Comments