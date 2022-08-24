Shahbaz Gill sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad denied physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to the police and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the police requested the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, who was presiding over today’s proceedings, to extend the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill by seven more days.

At the outset of the hearing, Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court amid tight security after the end of his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the PTI leader’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told the court that he intended to get a power of attorney signed today. The judge, however, remarked that the power of attorney had been signed earlier.

He then asked the lawyer whether Gill had arrived in court. To that, Chaudhry replied in the negative and pointed out that the suspect was yet to reach. He asked the court whether he should start his arguments.

However, the judged refused and said before the arguments it would have to be seen what was written by the investigating officer in the case file. Later, police produced Gill before the court and sought another seven days of his custody.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and announced it a few moments later.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was transferred to PIMS hospital after his two-day physical remand ended today.

According to sources, Shahbaz Gill was brought to the cardiac centre of PIMS where a medical board conducted his medical examination before being produced before a court.

