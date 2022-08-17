Shahbaz Gill shifted to PIMS hospital for medical examination

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues, ARY News reported.

According to details, Medicine, neuro physicians and cardiac experts would conduct the medical examination of the PTI leader. The PTI leader is reportedly suffering from respiratory issues, PIMS sources said.

Sources say that a respiratory expert was sent to Adyala Jail to examine Shahbaz Gill. The medical team would examine Gill at the hospital and hand over the report to the police.

Shahbaz Gill’s COVID test would also be conducted if needed, hospital sources said.

The Duty Magistrate hearing the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill ordered the Investigation officer (IO) to submit the PTI leader’s medical report in court by tomorrow morning.

According to details, the IO in the sedition case against the PTI Head’s Chief of Staff was ordered to submit the PTI leader’s medical report in court by 9 am August 18. The court ordered to conduct a medical check-up of the PTI leader as soon as possible.

Earlier today, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

Also Read:Court orders to submit Shahbaz Gill’s medical report by tomorrow

Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both sides. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge ordered.

Comments