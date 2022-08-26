Shahbaz Gill’s bail: Court directs police to submit record by tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A district and session judge on Friday rejected police’s plea to delay a case pertaining to bail plea of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and directed them to submit the case record by tomorrow, ARY NEWS reported.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas led the hearings of the district and session court and directed the Islamabad police to submit police record with regard to a case filed against Gill.

The police informed the court that the investigation officer went to Karachi along with police record to arrest another suspect in the case. The court initially directed the IO to appear by 10:30 am and adjourned the hearing.

After resumption of the hearing, the counsel representing Gill asked the court to allow the IO to bring record by tomorrow if he is not present in the city and further offered to pay for his travel expense by air.

The police, however, asked the judge to postpone the hearing until Monday.

The additional session judge, however, rejected the police’s plea and directed them to submit the records by tomorrow. “If the record is not submitted by tomorrow, it will be a problem for your officers,” the court warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad.

Shahbaz Gill is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill in his bail plea stated that case against him was registered on a political basis and his remarks were distorted and taken in the wrong context.

“I’m a professor and teaching students at various universities abroad,” the former SAPM said and added that he is fixed in the case on the basis of ‘dishonesty’.

Comments