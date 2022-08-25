Shahbaz Gill seeks bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Gill is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill in his bail plea stated that case against him was registered on a political basis and his remarks were distorted and taken in the wrong context.

“I’m a professor and teaching students at various universities abroad,” the former SAPM said and added that he is fixed in the case on the basis of ‘dishonesty’.

He pleaded with the court to grant him bail in the case.

Read more: TORTURE ON SHAHBAZ GILL: PUNJAB HOME MINISTER MAKES NEW REVELATIONS

Earlier on Wednesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad denied physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to the police and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.

According to details, the police requested the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, who was presiding over proceedings, to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader by seven more days.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court amid tight security after the end of his two-day physical remand.

Comments