Shahbaz Gill’s exemption plea accepted in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has accepted the exemption plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the court heard the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and delayed the indictment proceedings.

The court said that the former SAPM will be indicted on March 11 in the sedition case.

The special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi urged the court to hear both pleas tomorrow. Shahbaz Gill has filed two pleas in additional sessions judge court and requested the court to stop the proceeding until the supreme court sou-moto verdict in the Journalist Arshad Sharif murder case.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had fixed February 27 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

After hearing arguments, the Islamabad court had rejected Gill’s acquittal plea and directed to indict him on February 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.

