Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat underpass named after Umer Sharif

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday named an underpass on Shaheed-e-Millat Road after legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away in Germany on Saturday due to multiple ailments.

This announcement was made by Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

“I had the honour of approving the KMC Resolution for naming an underpass on main Shaheed e Millat Road as Umer Sharif Underpass, said Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

I had the honour of approving the KMC Resolution for naming an underpass on main Shaheed e Millat Road as “Umer Sharif Underpass” pic.twitter.com/OmMgElLV1T — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 4, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif had passed away in Germany on Saturday at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness.

Comedian Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer Monday announced that funeral prayer for his father would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton.

Jawad while speaking during a presser said that the body of Sharif would be flown back to Pakistan on Wednesday morning and would be brought to their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“The funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm,” he said adding that Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers.

Jawad asked the public to attend the funeral besides also pleading with people to pray for his father. “Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA,” he said.

Legendary comedian will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish.

