Shaheen Afridi accused of misconduct with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf

Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Afridi reportedly exchanged heated words with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sources said that the incident occurred during Pakistan’s net practice at Headingly when Afridi engaged in a verbal exchange with the former batter.

Mohammad Yousuf was the batting coach on Pakistan’s tour of Ireland and England and pointed towards Shaheen Afridi’s continuous no-balls in the nets, they added.

However, the pace bowler got furious and told Mohammad Yousuf to let him practice and not intervene in his bowling.

According to sources, Shaheen Afridi later apologised to the batting coach while the team management also reprimanded him for his miscoduct.

However, the incident was termed heat of the moment and the chapter was closed after Afridi’s apology to Mohammad Yousuf.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) axed former pacer Wahab Riaz from the position of senior team manager and as a member of the selection committee after Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was also sacked from the PCB selection committee.

PCB mentioned their undue support to Afridi among other reasons for their sacking as sources said that the pace bowler had misbehaved with team management on several occasions during the recent tours of the national team.

Meanwhile, the PCB announced the formation of a new selection committee.

According to sources, the committee includes Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, and coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten.

Additionally, captain of the relevant format will also play integral roles in the selection committee.