Shaheen Afridi addresses workload management issue

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has addressed the debate around the workload management of the fast bowlers in modern-day cricket.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the left-arm pacer cited the examples of legendary fast bowlers such as Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis’s playing days when asked about his workload.

“First of all, if you are saying that I have bowled the most in the world (among bowlers in Test cricket)… but if you look in the past, all our legends bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, at that time there was no workload issue,” Afridi said.

According to the pacer, he was unfazed by the debate of the workload management of the players, while saying that the topic made it to the mainstream media in the last year.

“I don’t know why we have made it a big topic over the last one year that there is workload, players are getting injured. We are considering it more important. It depends individually on the players, how they play in particular formats. You need to be mentally fit and strong on how to react in different circumstances,” Shaheen Afridi added.

The ace bowler said that a player has to release the pressure by coming up with new techniques whenever he feels that his body is reacting differently.

“It’s a small period where you need support from the management and close ones, who need to give you positive messages. I don’t know about the workload, it isn’t that much but I feel that everyone should enjoy regardless of the format,” the Pakistan pacer added.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten had rung alarm bells about the bowler’s workload.

Kirsten, while commentating on the Champions One-Day Cup, said Shaheen Afridi bowled three times more than any other pacer in the world.

“Shaheen has bowled three times more overs than any other fast bowler in the world over the last 18 months. That’s alarming—you’re bound to wear him down eventually,” he added.