Shahid Afridi shares beautiful message after Shaheen-Ansha marriage

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi shared wedding pictures of his daughter Ansha Afridi with Shaheen Afridi and they are going viral.

For the unversed, Shaheen Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid last year. They tied the knot on Friday in the presence of family members and close members.

His teammates were there in the wedding.

The legendary cricketer shared the wedding pictures of Shaheen Afridi with Ansha Shahid on the social media application Instagram. The first click in the two-picture album showed Shaheen Afridi kissing Ansha on her head. The second click was that of the left-arm pacer with teammates.

In the caption, Shahid Afridi congratulated the duo for tying the knot in the caption.

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing,” the caption read. “A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart.

“As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah Afridi, congratulations to the two of them.”

It is to be noted that Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Shahid Afridi married Naseer Nasir Khan in December last year.

Shaheen Afridi is one of the most dangerous bowlers. The left-arm pacer has a knack for taking quick wickets and destroying batting lineups with his sheer pacer and swing.

The cricketer has represented Pakistan in 104 international games across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) and taken 219 wickets.

