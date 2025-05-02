Shaheen Afridi credited for Mohammad Naeem’s PSL debut

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has credited Shaheen Afridi for providing a chance to batter Mohammad Naeem in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

After a few early dismissals, the 26-year-old found his form in Lahore Qalandars’ game against Quetta Gladiators a day earlier.

The opening batter was in supreme touch as he smashed 50 off 30 balls, with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Following his maiden fifty in the PSL 10, Basit Ali maintained that Mohammad Naseem was better than young talent Tahir Baig and Hasan Nawaz.

Speaking on the ARY News’ PSL 10 Special Transmission show, the former cricketer praised Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi for giving continuous chances to Naeem.

“Shaheen Afridi brought him [Mohammad Naeem]. I have done my research and found that it was Shaheen who brought Naeem,” he said.

The former cricketer also showered praise on the young batter, saying that he took charge of the innings when senior batter Abdullah Shafique was on the crease.

It is worth noting here that Mohammad Naeem played for the FATA Region in Pakistan’s domestic circuit before making his debut for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing PSL 10.

Read more: ‘Fails to use his brain,’ Tanvir slams Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling skills

Meanwhile, the Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, are second on the points table, with nine points from their eight games.

Shaheen was made Lahore Qalandars’ captain at the age of 21 before the seventh edition of the tournament.

Prior to his appointment as captain, the team finished at the bottom in five out of six seasons from 2016 to 2021.

Shaheen Afridi led the side to their maiden PSL title in 2022 and defended it in 2023, making them the first team in the league’s history to win back-to-back titles.