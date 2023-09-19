Shaheen Afridi puts rumour mills to rest

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has quashed the rumours of his rift with captain Babar Azam following the side’s elimination from the Asia Cup 2023.

According to reports, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi had a disagreement after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final.

But, ARY News journalist Shoaib Jatt had reported that they and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan were on the same page.

“ڈریسنگ روم میں کوئی جھگڑا نہیں ہوا، بابر، رضوان، شاہین اور انضمام سب ایک ہیں۔۔” تجزیہ کار شریب جٹ نے اندر کی خبریں دے دیں#ARYNews #ARYSports pic.twitter.com/OaVjFvJcJv — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 17, 2023

Shaheen Afridi has now confirmed that all is well between him and Babar Azam in a Twitter. He shared a picture of them together.

The left-arm pacer said Babar Azam is like family to him.

Netizens welcomed Shaheen Afridi’s gesture for Babar Azam. They said it was a perfect shutup call for haters and those spreading lies about the players.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in its quest for a second 50-over World Cup title. Shaheen Afridi will lead the country’s pace attack, described by many as one of the most potent in the world.

Pakistan will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 6 when it take on the Netherlands. The side takes on Sri Lanka on October 10, before arch-rivals India on October 14.

After India, the side will go head-to-head against Australia and Afghanistan on October 20 and 23 respectively. Their fixture against South Africa is scheduled for October 27.

They take play Bangladesh, New Zealand, and defending champions England on October 31, November 4 and November 11 respectively.