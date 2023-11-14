‘Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf were trained for T20 cricket..not ODI’

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed shared his views about Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf following the Green Shirts’ elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have come under the radar over their dismal performances in the ongoing 50-over tournament.

Haris Rauf set an unwanted record of becoming the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship. He bowled 79 overs, conceded 533 runs and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, economy of 6.74 and strike rate of 29.64.

Haris Rauf set an unwanted record of becoming the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship.

Shaheen Afridi was the better of the two as he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He played nine matches, bowled 81 overs, conceded 481 runs and bagged 18 wickets.

His bowled at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 27.00.

Aaqib Javed, who had served as the side’s bowling coach, explained why Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been given under-par performances. In a private channel’s show, the former pacer said he had trained them for T20 cricket, not ODI.

The former cricketer lamented about him getting blamed for their performances.

He criticized the team management for making them play a format for which they weren’t prepared.

It is to be noted that former cricketers, experts and fans had criticized the management, and chief selectors for selecting T20I specialists for the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

