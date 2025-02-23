WATCH: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma with perfect yorker

DUBAI: A wonderful delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi sent Indian captain Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion in a crucial moment of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23rd.

After India were asked to chase 242, Shaheen got rid of Rohit Sharma, who was threatening to take the match away from Pakistan, in the fifth over.

Rohit Sharma looked dangerous in his brief innings, taking the attack to Pakistani bowlers, particularly Naseem Shah. He had already hit Naseem for two fours and a six, and also managed a boundary off Shaheen Afridi himself.

Just as Rohit Sharma appeared to be settling in and threatening to take control of the chase, Shaheen Afridi delivered a fast, in-swinging yorker that snuck through the batsman’s bat and pads, leaving him completely bamboozled.

The ball crashed into the stumps, bringing an end to Rohit Sharma’s innings and giving Pakistan a vital breakthrough. The dismissal has undoubtedly added another chapter to the ongoing rivalry between these two cricketing giants as Shaheen dismissed Rohit for the fifth time in international cricket.

Earlier in the game, Muhammad Shami initiated the game with unexpected over containing 11 balls. Mohammed Shami struggled to maintain his line in the high-intensity Champions Trophy 2025 game and bowled as many as five wides on either side of the wicket.

With his 11-ball over, he joined Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan for the longest over in an ODI for India.