Shaheen Afridi’s India spell declared ‘play of the T20 World Cup’

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s blistering spell against India in the October 24 T20 World Cup match was declared ‘play of the tournament’ by the ICC.

The International Cricket Council made the announcement while sharing the video of the left arm pacer’s performance against India on its Instagram page.

“The winner of the @nissan Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup is Shaheen Afridi’s blistering opening spell against India 🔥,” the caption read.

It got millions of views within an hour since it was uploaded.

The fast-bowler won laurels for destroying India’s top order in their T20 World Cup 2021 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi to be engaged to Shahid Afridi’s daughter

His 3-31 off four overs helped Pakistan finally break their jinx against arch-rivals India with a historic first-ever win in a World Cup face-off. He sent back India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs and then returned to dismiss Virat Kohli.

Earlier, a video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Shaheen Afridi fielding near the boundary ropes in Pakistan’s fixture against Scotland.

In the hilarious video, he mimics India openers’ shots as the spectators call out their names.

The young pacer finished with seven wickets in as many games of the recently concluded world championship.

