‘Shaheen’ off to Oman but Met office forecasts rough weather near Gwadar

Gwadar: The severe cyclonic storm, Shaheen, that was feared to tread near Gwadar and wreak havoc has drifted away Westward in the early hours of Sunday towards the Gulf of Oman but it’s likely that the Makran coast will remain sesitive, ARY News reported citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department report.

Though the chances of storm Shaheen have fizzled, the sea waters will likely remain either rough or very rough near Makran, the report said.

Rain and thunderstorms near in Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur are likely from today ahead of the cyclone that might hit Oman coast by October 4, the PMD said.

On the other hand, the fishermen of Sindh have been allowed to continue their faring as seas have stabilized.

Major storm averted in Gwadar but coast residents determine damages

Earlier today it was reported that the dreaded sea storm, Shaheen, has drifted off of Gwadar coast as the system has dissipated from its proximity but the earlier battering of waves caused damages to boats and houses of the coast residents whose restoration and clearing is underway.

The people have begun enumerating the broken boats and to clear away their remnants from the sea. Also, the power that had been cut for the past 36 hours has begun restoring partly in the area.

It is pertinent to note that the Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani, said that around 40 boats of fishermen and some 30 house in Pasni and Ganz areas due to waves battering.

