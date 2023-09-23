‘To the beginning of…’: Shaheen Shah Afridi drops first picture with wife Ansha

Pakistan’s cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shared the first pictures from wedding festivities with his wife Ansha Shahid.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Days after tying the knot with the daughter of the veteran cricketer, Shahid Afridi, Shaheen posted the very first pictures from the festivities on his social media handles on Friday night.

“Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one,” he wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery, with a red heart emoji, featuring a candid click with his father-in-law and a minute glimpse of his wife in a monochromatic portrait.

He further thanked the fans and friends for the warm wishes sent their way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

Thousands of fans showered their love for the new couple in the form of likes and heartfelt wishes for their new life ahead.

For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, as confirmed by both families.

The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates, while, Shaheen brought his wife home after rukhsati ceremony, hosted by Lala in Karachi, earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

Later, the family of the first-choice pacer hosted a valima reception in Islamabad on Thursday night, to welcome their daughter-in-law, Ansha.

Shahid Afridi pens a moving note to daughter Ansha on wedding