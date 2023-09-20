Shahid Afridi pens a moving note to daughter Ansha on wedding

Veteran cricketer and former skipper of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi penned an emotional note for his daughter, Ansha, after her Rukhsati with Shaheen Shah Afridi last night.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The second eldest daughter of the star cricketer, Ansha Shahid Afridi tied the knot with PCT’s first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in a glitzy wedding ceremony, on Tuesday, attended by whos who of the cricket world as well as showbiz celebrities.

Captain Babar Azam graced the private affair as well amid the rift rumours with the groom.

Hours after the rukhsati ceremony of his daughter, whom the cricketer is said to be closest to among all his girls, Afridi took to his social media handles in the wee hours of Wednesday, to share his well wishes for the couple for their new journey ahead along with heartwarming clicks from the event.

آیا تھا گھر میں نور ابھی کل کی بات ہے

رخصت بھی ہو رہا ہے وہ آنکھوں کے سامنے ڈوبا ہوا بھی ہے ترے بابا کا دل مگر

امید صبح نو اسے آئی ہےتھامنے Anshaheen@❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJRDgn3jIb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Lala hosted an intimate Mehndi event followed by families dinner at his place on Monday night, a day before he wedded his daughter to Shaheen.

Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family will reportedly host the Walima reception in Islamabad on September 21.

For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, as confirmed by both families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates.

Shahid Afridi pens warm wishes for daughter Aqsa on wedding