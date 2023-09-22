31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 22, 2023
PCT boys attend Shaheen Shah Afridi’s valima; pictures, videos go viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pictures and videos from the star-studded valima reception of national pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and the daughter of former skipper, Ansha Shahid are going viral across social media platforms.

Following his wedding ceremony with the second-eldest daughter of the veteran cricketer, Shahid Afridi, the family of the first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi hosted a valima reception in Islamabad on Thursday night, to welcome their daughter-in-law, Ansha.

The glitzy event, held in the Serena Hotels of the capital, was attended by the who’s who of the cricket world, in addition to several dignitaries and diplomats.

All of the Pakistan cricket team, including captain Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rana Faheem, Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, as well as former cricketers, Shoaib Akhter, Muhammad Yousuf, Yasir Hameed, Ramiz Raja, and olympian Arshad Nadeem among others graced the event with their presence to congratulate the newlyweds.

While no glimpse of the bride and her look for the night was leaked, the handsome groom Shaheen as well as his ever so charming father-in-law, Lala, looked dapper at the private affair.shaheen shah afridi val;ima, ansha shahid

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid in 2021, as confirmed by both families.

The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates, while, Shaheen brought his wife home after rukhsati earlier this week.

Shahid Afridi pens a moving note to daughter Ansha on wedding

