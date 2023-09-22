PCT boys attend Shaheen Shah Afridi’s valima; pictures, videos go viral!

Pictures and videos from the star-studded valima reception of national pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and the daughter of former skipper, Ansha Shahid are going viral across social media platforms.

Following his wedding ceremony with the second-eldest daughter of the veteran cricketer, Shahid Afridi, the family of the first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi hosted a valima reception in Islamabad on Thursday night, to welcome their daughter-in-law, Ansha.

The glitzy event, held in the Serena Hotels of the capital, was attended by the who’s who of the cricket world, in addition to several dignitaries and diplomats.

All of the Pakistan cricket team, including captain Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rana Faheem, Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, as well as former cricketers, Shoaib Akhter, Muhammad Yousuf, Yasir Hameed, Ramiz Raja, and olympian Arshad Nadeem among others graced the event with their presence to congratulate the newlyweds.

I would like to Thank Team Pakistan, My former team mates, diplomats and dignitaries from different walk of life for gracing my daughter’s Valima. Their presence made me feel loved and honoured. I am grateful that we got to celebrate this moment together. pic.twitter.com/sRPTh0A6Ta — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 21, 2023

While no glimpse of the bride and her look for the night was leaked, the handsome groom Shaheen as well as his ever so charming father-in-law, Lala, looked dapper at the private affair.

Shahid Afridi x Shaheen Shah Afridi. 🥹#ShaheenShahAfridi #ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/H05BE531gG — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 21, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to Ansha Shahid in 2021, as confirmed by both families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates, while, Shaheen brought his wife home after rukhsati earlier this week.

آیا تھا گھر میں نور ابھی کل کی بات ہے

رخصت بھی ہو رہا ہے وہ آنکھوں کے سامنے ڈوبا ہوا بھی ہے ترے بابا کا دل مگر

امید صبح نو اسے آئی ہےتھامنے Anshaheen@❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJRDgn3jIb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2023

