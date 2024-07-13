Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha expecting their first child

Pakistan cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Shahid are expecting their first child together.

As reported by a local outlet, Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler and former T20 captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi is soon to become a father, as his wife Ansha, daughter of veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi, is pregnant with their first child, confirmed Pakistan Test team’s head coach Jason Gillespie.

“Shaheen can miss Bangaladesh Test matches due to childbirth,” Gillespie was quoted saying.

“We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then,” he said.

For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, while their nikah was solemnized in a private affair in February last year.

The week-long wedding festivities and rukhsati of Ansha with Shaheen were held in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the two-test series of Green Shirts against Bangladesh will kickstart in Rawalpindi on August 21. This will be the first assignment of Jason Gillespie, since his appointment as head coach of the Pakistan Test team in April this year.