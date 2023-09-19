Wedding festivities of Shaheen Shah, Ansha Afridi begin – Watch

The wedding festivities of Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Shaheen Shah and daughter of veteran cricketer, Ansha Shahid Afridi started in full swing.

Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to take his bride Ansha home tonight and their pre-wedding festivities started last night with an intimate mehndi gathering at the Afridi house in Karachi last night.

The celebrated cricketer, Shahid Afridi hosted a private dinner at his place on Monday night, a day before he weds off his daughter with Shaheen tonight, for both the families.

The videos and pictures from the gathering are going viral on social media, raising the anticipation of fans to see their favourite cricketer and his wife in their bride and groom looks.

It is pertinent to mention that the wedding invites of the couple went viral on social media earlier this month, which confirmed that the rukhsati ceremony of Ansha will take place in Karachi on Tuesday, September 19 (tonight), while Shaheen’s family will host the Walima reception in the capital on September 21.

For the unversed, the left-arm fast bowler got engaged to the second eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, as confirmed by both families.

The duo got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year, attended by close friends, family and teammates.

