Shahid Afridi criticizes PCB’s decision-making process

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has raised concerns about the decision-making process within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to the media at a private event, Shahid Afridi expressed his frustration, stating that Pakistan’s cricket has been in the ICU for a long time.

However, he pointed out that after every failure, they only start doing surgeries, without addressing the underlying issues.

Afridi also questioned the selection process, noting that players who fail to perform often make a return to the team.

He remarked that those who have been dropped today would likely be included in the ODI or T20 teams in the future, suggesting a lack of consistency in selection.

He emphasized that unless a clear example is set, the situation will remain unchanged.

The former cricketer also criticized the PCB leadership, highlighting that every time a new chairman takes over, he makes sweeping changes, believing that he alone can fix everything.

Afridi urged the need to place the right person in the right position, stressing the need for better management and leadership in the PCB.

Read More: Sarfaraz Ahmed comes out in support of Pakistan team

Meanwhile, Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has extended his support to the Pakistan cricket team following their early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

The hosts and defending champions were knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after successive defeats at the hands of New Zealand and India.

Fans and several former cricketers bashed the national side for their winless campaign in the tournament.

Amid the criticism, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged former cricketers and fans to support the Pakistan cricket team instead of passing harsh statements.