‘One wicket losses are devastating’ – Shahid Afridi after Pakistan’s narrow defeat to South Africa in World Cup 2023

The former cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his emotions, following Pakistan’s one-wicket defeat to South Africa at the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai, India.

Shahid Afridi on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, penned down his emotions, stated that he wrote:

“The thriller #CWC23 was desperately waiting for! Hard luck boys, on any other day, things would have gone in your way. One-wicket losses are devastating, but you need to keep your chins up as you gave your best and fought gallantly till the end.”

In his message, Shahid Afridi congratulated South African team for pulling the victory from the jaws of defeat and lauded the crowd for the overwhelming support to the green shirts.

Here’s Shahid Afridi’s latest post on ‘X’: