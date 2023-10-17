Shahid Afridi’s sister passes away

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi’s sister passed away on Tuesday.

On Monday, the former cricketer shared some very distressing news with his fans. He reached out for their prayers as his sister’s health had taken a serious turn, leading to her hospitalization.

The former captain shared the news of his sister’s demise on his official X account.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

The deceased was suffering from an ailment for some time and breathed her last on Tuesday morning.

The funeral prayer of the former Pakistan cricket team captain’s sister will be offered today at Zikriya Mosque in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi Phase-8.

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistani cricketer hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gained recognition for his aggressive batting skills.