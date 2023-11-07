Shahid Afridi reveals why he chose Shaheen Shah as his son-in-law

Veteran cricketer and former skipper of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi revealed why he chose young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as his daughter’s life partner.

In his recent podcast outing, Afridi shared the reason behind choosing Shaheen as a suitable husband to Ansha. He disclosed that his forefathers and the fast bowler’s family had known each other for a long time and they had been in touch regarding the proposal for some time.

Afridi shared that they had lost contact in the past few years but when he spoke to those, who have played with Shaheen domestically were all praises for him and lauded his maturity and attitude towards others, which was a key factor for him in making the decision.

“Being a good human being is more important than being a good cricketer,” he added.

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan’s first-choice pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi got engaged to the second-eldest daughter of the former skipper of the national cricket team, Ansha Shahid in 2021, and the two got nikkahfied in a private affair in February this year.

Shaheen brought his wife home after a rukhsati ceremony in September.

Meanwhile, on the career front, the star pacer of the national squad became the best one-day international (ODI) bowler earlier this month, following his impressive start to the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He topped the ICC ODI rankings by gaining seven points and was currently named the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australia spinner Adam Zampa, having 16 wickets in the tournament.

