Shahid Kapoor walks out of Anees Bazmee’s next after fallout

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has walked out of filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s next comedy flick after an alleged fallout.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shahid Kapoor fans are in for a disappointment as the Bollywood A-lister, who had collaborated with ace filmmaker Anees Bazmee for his next, touted as a comic caper, has now walked out of the film, following creative differences and an alleged fallout with the director, the latter confirmed.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Bazmee confirmed the development and mentioned that his film ‘Double Trouble’, which was to go on the floors last month for a start-to-finish schedule with Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been shelved for a time being.

Without telling much about the alleged feud with the ‘Kabir Singh’ star, Bazmee confirmed to the publication, “I’m not doing the film with Shahid Kapoor.”

“I will restart working on the same script after I wrap up the shoot of my next film because it’s a great script according to me. I will do it with some other hero,” added the ‘Welcome’ filmmaker.

It is pertinent to mention that Bazmee is currently working on the ‘No Entry’ sequel and the next film in his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who moved to OTT earlier this year with ‘Farzi’ and ‘Bloody Daddy’, has an untitled romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

Shahid Kapoor recalls ‘worst’ shooting day with Aishwarya Rai