Shahid Kapoor recalls ‘worst’ shooting day with Aishwarya Rai

Shahid Kapoor recalled the best and worst shooting day of his life with diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before he made it big in Bollywood.

Kapoor completed two decades in Bollywood cinema last month, as his first film as the main hero ‘Ishq Vishk’ marked 20 years of release. However, a fact that many are still unaware of about the actor is that he joined the industry as a dancer, before making his debut as a hero in 2003.

Shahid was in the dance crew of ace choreographer Shiamak Davar and performed in films including ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and ‘Taal’ as a background dancer to Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai respectively.

Speaking about his experience of working in those films, Kapoor said of his first outing, “I have no favourite memories – my hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot, so I was really nervous.”

“I was probably one of the rookies there, so I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up,” he added.

When asked about the memories related to ‘Taal’, he recalled, “Nobody knows this, but that day I met with an accident.”

The ‘Kabir Singh’ star explained, “I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, ‘What just happened with me’ and all. That was the day this happened to me.”

“I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life – at that time.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor, 42, is awaiting the release of his web film ‘Bloody Daddy’, set for digital premiere on JioCinema on Friday, June 9. Next in the works, he has an untitled romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon.