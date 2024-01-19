Shahid Kapoor says didn’t get good roles after this movie

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor revealed he did not get a good script after his 2019 blockbuster hit ‘Kabir Singh‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

IShahid Kapoor opened up on the challenges he faced in his career at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘. He said that he wants to play lighter and more fun roles in the future.

The actor said that romantic movies are the most difficult to make.

“I have been missing doing something light and fun definitely, but honestly, it is the most difficult genre to crack,” Shahid Kapoor was quoted saying in an Indian news agency’s report. “People don’t know that, but there is so much to hear. I know people tell me, ‘Aur picture karo’ (Do more films), but it is so difficult to find scripts that you feel that you are going to offer the audience something new. Love stories are the most difficult genre to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor added that Kabir Singh was a new and shocking experience for him. The actor said nothing exciting has happened in his career after it.

“When I did Kabir Singh, the character was new for me, the entire journey, the way the entire relationship was, it was shocking but it was new. Post that, I didn’t hear anything that exciting… Then this film (came) and I was like, ‘This is it. We have to tell a love story that hasn’t been told before’,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Singh (@kabirsinghmovie)

Related – Shahid Kapoor admits ‘Kabir Singh was not a great guy’

Shahid Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘. The film follows his robotic expert character Aryan, developing feelings and eventually marrying the latter’s character Sifra.

However, Sifra – in reality – is a highly intelligent female robot.

The project is expected to be released on February 9, 2024.