Shahid Kapoor speaks up about his ‘fear’ of doing South films

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor expressed his desire to work in films across all languages but also revealed his fear of doing South Indian projects.

With all the rage and Box office success of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies over the past few years, South Indian cinema has been the next stop for all Bollywood stars, with actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and others venturing into pan-Indian films.

However, Shahid Kapoor is one of the few actors who is yet to treat his fans with a film, other than Bollywood.

During a recent awards night outing, he spoke about the same. “I want to work in all languages, but what if people don’t understand what I say? That’s always the fear,” Kapoor said.

He added, “To me, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada are all the same because I don’t know any of them. So if any director can trust me with that, I’d love to work in the South.”

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s sci-fi rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Next, he has Rosshan Andrrews’ action-thriller ‘Deva’, with Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati, in the pipeline.

Moreover, he has also been paired up with young starlet Triptii Dimri, to star in the next project of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.