Shahid Kapoor to play THIS gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj film

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has kickstarted his preparation to play a notorious Indian gangster in his yet-to-be-titled next project with seasoned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

As announced last month, the superhit duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, which has previously given acclaimed hits like ‘Rangoon’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Kaminey’, are all set to reunite after seven years with their next project, backed by movie producer Sajid Nadiadwala, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The title stars young starlet Triptii Dimri opposite Kapoor.

As per the latest development, the ‘Farzi’ star will essay the character based on notorious gangster Hussain Ustara – a rival of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim – and the actor has already begun with intense combat training, to prepare him for the action-packed sequences in the film.

“Shahid is undergoing intense combat training to match the demands of the action sequences. Equally important is understanding the mental make-up of a character like Ustara. Vishal sir has been guiding him as he delves deep into Ustara’s motivations, emotions, and mental battles,” a report quoted a source close to the production.

On the other hand, Dimri is also hard at work to prepare for her crucial role. The source suggests that her preparation ‘involves getting into the mindset of a character, driven by vengeance’.

It is worth reminding here that a project around Hussain Ustara had been a long-cherished dream for the filmmaker, who previously envisioned a biopic of Sapna Didi, with Deepika Padukone, starring late actor Irrfan Khan as the gangster. However, as the project didn’t materialize with Khan, Kapoor is the new on-screen Ustara for Bhardwaj.