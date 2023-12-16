Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decides to ‘quit’ PML-N

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided party ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

Sources said the former premier will formally announce his decision in a press conference in the coming days. Khaqan Abbasi has decided to quit PML-N after consulting with his constituents, they say.

The veteran politician asserted that he would not contest the general elections, terming the upcoming polls ‘pointless’. “I would not contest upcoming polls, but can join new party after the general elections,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also announced to support PML-N candidate in the February 8 elections if party gives a chance to a common worker.

Khaqan had previously stepped down from his role as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and did not attend party’s ongoing meetings related to election tickets chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. He also skipped Nawaz’s homecoming rally on October 21.

Earlier, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.

“I was named the senior vice president of the PML-N when Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in year 2019,” Shahid Khaqan said. “When Maryam was given the leadership position and elevated to the Chief Organizer’s position, I had tendered my resignation at that time from the party office to the PML-N president,” he said. “I could not work further on the party’s office, I told.”

“I have long-time relations and friendship with Nawaz Sharif, he is my leader, and this relation could not be bonded with Maryam,” Shahid Khaqan said.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appointed Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president of the party.