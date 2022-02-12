Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticises PPP’s ‘poor’ performance in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N’s senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday once again lashed out at the PPP-led Sindh government for “ruining” the province during their 13-year tenure, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the PML-N leader said that he recently visited parts of Sindh and found a lack of health facilities. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PPP government had failed to solve problems of the people of Sindh despite being in government for 13 consecutive years.

During the last 13 years, the PPP government has not shown seriousness in resolving the problems of Sindh’s people. There are no hospitals, no schools and roads are in dilapidated condition.

The law and order situation is worsening in Karachi and the underprivileged people do not have access to basic facilities, former PM Abbasi maintained.

During his recent visit to Sindh’s Sanghar district last week, the former prime minister slammed the PPP-led Sindh government for ignoring rural areas of the province lacking basic necessities of life.

“Pakistan People’s Party ruling Sindh province for the past 14 years, but has failed to provide basic necessities to the people of Sindh,” he had said, adding that health, education and all other institutions have been destroyed by PPP in Sindh.

