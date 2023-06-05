Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rules out ‘relief in upcoming budget’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has ruled out any relief for people in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the whole country is running on loans and the government is trying its best to not put more financial burden on the nation.

He, however, admitted that acquiring loans is crucial to run the country and that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme is the only option left to revive the economy.

Regarding elections, Abbasi was of the view that the government should complete its tenure and polls should be conducted timely. Regarding political turmoil, the former premier said that the situation worsened due to the mishandling of the Punjab issue.

He said that he did not get an appropriate answer whether the assembly’s dissolution was constitutional or not. He added that simultaneous elections will be held in the country.

“Technocrats can neither run the country nor resolve the issues. Only politicians can solve the issues. Reforms should be made before elections. We have a stance to finalise an agenda to resolve the national issues, otherwise, the elections would be yield any results.”

He maintained that problems will be increased if action is not taken against the May 9 perpetrators.

Answering a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he has not held any meeting with Jahangir Tareen for five to six years. He clarified that PML-N leaders have not created any like-minded group and they are firmly standing with their political party.

Earlier, Abbasi emphasised on reforming the whole governance, bureaucratic and judicial system for bringing political stability to the country.

He suggested that the stakeholders should sit together and decide an agenda to find the solution to end the political and economic crisis. “We have to change the bureaucracy system and eliminate the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”