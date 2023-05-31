Shahid Khaqan Abbasi emphasises need for reforming judicial, bureaucracy system

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasised on reforming the whole governance, bureaucratic and judicial system for bringing political stability to the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was of the view that the ongoing political turmoil cannot be resolved through elections. He said that it is inevitable to settle political matters instead of negotiations.

“Not a single party has the capability to solely resolve the national issues. We should not restrict ourselves to the economy but we have to change the whole governance system.”

He suggested that the stakeholders should sit together and decide an agenda to find the solution to end the political and economic crisis. “We have to change the bureaucracy system and eliminate the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

The former premier urged to change the whole judicial system as well. He added that all major political parties had ruled the country in the past two years but they failed to resolve the national issues.

Abbasi said that the prime minister should take responsibility to invite all stakeholders and decide an agenda. “For securing our future, we need a concrete approach after setting aside all political differences and prioritising the national interests.”

He also suggested to give responsibility to the provinces for collecting funds for the NFC Awards. He also demanded to create more provinces for better distribution of the resources.

Yesterday, Abbasi held the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for ‘current crisis’.

The PML-N senior leader addressed the media outside court and said that no political party can be disbanded but if they want to ban their party, no one can help them, he added.

Abbasi said that the nation should know what has been happening in the cases registered against them for the last three years. He said how the fake cases against the PML-N leaders will be rectified.

He said that the PML-N leader is not like PTI chief Imran Khan who is hiding behind bail. “We never took bails in our cases because fake cases were registered against us”, he added.