Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for ‘current crisis’

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for ‘current crisis’, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N senior leader addressed the media outside court and said that no political party can be disbanded but if they want to ban their party, no one can help them, he added.

PML-N’s Khaqan Abbasi said that the nation should know what has been happening in the cases registered against them for the last three years. He said how the fake cases against the PML-N leaders will be rectified.

He said that the PML-N leader is not like PTI chief Imran Khan who is hiding behind bail. “We never took bails in our cases because fake cases were registered against us”, he added.

Khaqan Abbasi lambasted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying that the current crisis in Pakistan is because of NAB and that if it is not shut down then the country will continue to face such a crisis.

Earlier, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said “I have repeatedly told the prime minister to get rid of the NAB, otherwise it will uproot the country,” he said. “The matters won’t move to correction if the system is not initiated from the beginning,” Abbasi opined.

He said the NAB should wind up fake cases, ” People are running to courts in these cases from three to 13 years and their lives have been paralyzed”.