Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet Nawaz Sharif tomorrow

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will reach London from Istanbul tomorrow where he will meet the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet Nawaz Sharif in London on Tuesday evening to discuss internal matters related to the PML-N. After holding a meeting with Sharif, Abbasi will depart for Paris, sources added.

READ: PM Shehbaz to attend Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris



It is pertinent to mention that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after the recent intra-party elections held on June 16.

All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President Shehbaz Sharif, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest in the intra-party polls.

READ: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi best choice for PM’s slot: Miftah Ismail



The intra-party elections at the federal level were held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chak Shehzad.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N chief organiser, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary and Ishaq Dar as Secretary Finance.