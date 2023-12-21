Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son decides to contest general elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son has decided contest the forthcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Nadir Khaqan Abbasi will contest the upcoming general elections from the ancestral seat in Murree.

Sources added that Nadir Khaqan Abbasi will contest the general polls as an independent candidate on the National Assembly (NA) seat in Murree.

Earlier, Abbasi announced that he won’t contest the election.

In a media interaction in Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan, a stalwart of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ducked questions with regard to forming a new political party or quitting the PML-N.

On a question estranged PML-N leader said, neither Nawaz Sharif contacted him, “nor I felt any need of it”.

“General elections will be held definitely on February 08,” replying another question he said.

On a question former prime minister said that the conditions of level playing field are similar, which were in the past when the PTI was came to power. “What is level playing, it is the constitution and the law,” he further said.

On a question about “malicious intent” in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir cases, he said there are same courts and the judicial system, justice will be served if not now, after five to six years.

“I am facing cases in NAB courts for four years over attending a meeting,” Shahid Khaqan said.

“Present NAB chairman is unaware that the people’s lives are being destroyed, who will be accountable for this injustice in the country,” he questioned.

Earlier reports suggested that the former premier will formally announce his decision to part ways with the PML-N in the coming days.

Sources said the former premier will formally announce his decision in a press conference in the coming days. Khaqan Abbasi has decided to quit PML-N after consulting with his constituents, they say.

The veteran politician asserted that he would not contest the general elections, terming the upcoming polls ‘pointless’. “I would not contest upcoming polls, but can join a new party after the general elections,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.