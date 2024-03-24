Shahid Khaqan announces to launch new political party

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday announced to launch a new political party within two months.

During his appearance on ARY News Programme “Sawaal Yeh Hai” , Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that discussion is underway with like-minded people for launching a political party.

“We are also consulting on the ideology of the party and hopefully it will be formed within two months,” he added. The former prime minister said that the current three major political parties cannot resolve the issues being faced by the people.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there is space for both a new political party and a “new way of thinking” in the current political environment.

He said that the economic issues of Pakistan cannot be resolved without political stability in the country. “The government and the opposition should sit together and move towards constitutional amendments,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added.

The former prime minister said that the government itself looks ‘scared and unhappy’ with its mandate. “There is also an element of shame in the government. It is feared that politics would be on one side and national affairs on the other,” he added.

Earlier on March 19, the former prime minister hinted at launching a new political party soon.

“We are holding consultations and groundwork in progress for a new political party,” he said while talking to media representatives outside the Accountability Court . “The country needed a new political party,” he said.

To a question, estranged PML-N leader said that having no contact with Nawaz Sharif, “I am ready to meet him, when he will summon”, he added.