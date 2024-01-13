Shahid Khaqan says does not agree with PML-N’s politics 

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he does not agree with the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the PML-N leader said he will not contest the general election 2024 whereas he does not agree with the politics of PML-N.

The former prime minister clarified that he has no grudges against PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz as he supported her during the Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir polls.

He predicted that the upcoming elections would result in further confrontation and violence as it lack the trust of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decided party ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources said the former premier will formally announce his decision in a press conference. Khaqan Abbasi has decided to quit PML-N after consulting with his constituents, they say.

The veteran politician asserted that he would not contest the general elections, terming the upcoming polls ‘pointless’. “I would not contest upcoming polls, but can join new party after the general elections,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also announced to support PML-N candidate in the February 8 elections if party gives a chance to a common worker.

Khaqan had previously stepped down from his role as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and did not attend party’s ongoing meetings related to election tickets chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. He also skipped Nawaz’s homecoming rally on October 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.