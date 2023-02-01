Had resigned after Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N’s senior VP: Shahid Khaqan  

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asserted that he had resigned after Maryam Nawaz was appointed party’s senior vice-president (VP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier said that it is not feasible for him to share the same party rank in the party, adding that Maryam Nawaz should get an open field after she was elevated to the post of senior vice-president and chief organiser.

“I don’t have any objections or reservations to Maryam’s appointment,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, adding that he had resigned from the post after the latter was elevated to senior VP’s post.

In response to a question, the former premier said that he is a member of the PML-N and will stay there, ruling out reports of formation of a separate political party.

“I will keep working in whichever capacity I am asked to,” Abbasi said, adding that he will contest the next election on PML-N’s ticket.

Responding to another question, Shahid Khaqan said that he was against the extension in tenure of former army chief General retd Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that the process of giving an extension should end.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tendered his resignation from the party’s office.

According to PML-N sources, Shahid Khaqan sent his resignation as the senior vice president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to the party’s president.

Sources said that Abbasi was unhappy over the party leadership’s decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as the senior vice president and chief organizer of the ruling PML-N.

“Shahid Khaqan had also serious differences with the party’s policies since long time,” sources said.

