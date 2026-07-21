Shahroz Sabzwari shared a collage with his daughter, Nooreh, as a heartfelt birthday post.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari shared an Instagram story featuring a collage of images with his daughter, Nooreh Shahroz. He further captioned the photo with text, “Happy Birthday”.

Nooreh Shahroz is the daughter of Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, born in 2014. She is also known for her random internet appearances and for showing a strong bond with her parents, including Sadaf Kanwal, and her half-sister, Zehra.

Read More: Sadaf Kanwal wins hearts with sweet birthday post for Nooreh Shahroz

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari officially ended their seven-year marriage in March 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”. They share a daughter, Nooreh. Despite the split, both actors have maintained an amicable relationship and successfully co-parent their child together.