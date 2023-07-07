Shahrukh Khan accused of paying bribe in Aryan Khan case

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan bribed him with INR25 crore, hence should be named in Aryan Khan’s drug case.

As per the reports from local news agencies, the former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India, Sameer Wankhede, who along with four others had been booked in an alleged bribery case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with the arrest of star kid Aryan Khan, was allowed by the Bombay High Court of the country to amend his petition in order to include an additional ground.

According to the additional ground, the alleged bribe giver must also be prosecuted.

Moreover, the court also extended the interim protection from arrest to Wankhede until July 20.

After hearing the submissions from senior advocate Aabad Ponda of Wankhede, the bench allowed the former public servant to amend his petition but held that no further amendments will be allowed afterwards.

Additionally, the court asked CBI to respond to the amended plea until the next hearing date, i.e. July 20.

It is pertinent to note here that Aryan Khan was arrested from a cruise party on October 3, 2021, and remained in a Mumbai jail for a few weeks before getting released on bail later the same month. He was exonerated from the case last year after the special investigation team (SIT) failed to find evidence of any wrongdoing against him.

The team found irregularities against Wankhede and his team, in the conduct of the drugs-on-cruise raids and violations under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules. Furthermore, the CBI also claimed that the NCB team from Mumbai wanted to extort INR25 crore from Khan in order to not book his son in the case.

Wankhede had previously denied the allegations.

