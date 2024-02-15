Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ heads to OTT: When and where Pakistanis can watch the film?

Shahrukh Khan fans in Pakistan are in for a treat, as his last release for the year 2023, ‘Dunki’ has now been released on OTT.
After a successful 50-day theatrical run across the globe, the title is now heading to the streaming giant Netflix for viewers across the world, including Pakistan, to stream from the comfort of their homes, confirmed the Bollywood star with a quirky announcement video.
As opposed to the previous reports from Indian media outlets, of ‘Dunki’ digital rights sold to Jio Cinema, it has instead been released on the streaming giant Netflix.
“Dil ke liye visa nahi lagta. Aa rahe hai aapke ghar, Dunki maarke (No visa needed for heart. Coming to your homes via Dunki),” read the text on the announcement video, jointly posted by Khan and Netflix on Wednesday morning.
Notably, ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial, ‘Dunki’ also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover along with Khan. The comedy-drama is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.
Made on a budget of INR120 crore, the title made INR470 crore in its worldwide ticket sales during the theatrical run.
Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ nomination for Oscar confirmed by The Academy?