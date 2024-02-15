Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ heads to OTT: When and where Pakistanis can watch the film?

Shahrukh Khan fans in Pakistan are in for a treat, as his last release for the year 2023, ‘Dunki’ has now been released on OTT.

After a successful 50-day theatrical run across the globe, the title is now heading to the streaming giant Netflix for viewers across the world, including Pakistan, to stream from the comfort of their homes, confirmed the Bollywood star with a quirky announcement video.

As opposed to the previous reports from Indian media outlets, of ‘Dunki’ digital rights sold to Jio Cinema, it has instead been released on the streaming giant Netflix.