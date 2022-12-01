Shahrukh Khan wraps ‘Dunki’ Saudi Arabia schedule with a heartfelt video: Watch

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia schedule of his next film ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

King Khan turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the completion of the shooting schedule of his film ‘Dunki’ in KSA. In a heartfelt video message posted on the site, Khan extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia, as well as the entire team of the comedy flick.

Khan appeared in the middle of a beautiful Arabian desert in the clip and said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

He went on to thank the Arab government for letting them shoot in the ‘spectacular locations’ of the kingdom, and providing the team with ‘amazing arrangements’ and ‘warm hospitality’.

Moreover, the superstar acknowledged the entire cast and crew of the project for making it a ‘lovely’ experience.

“A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth,” the ‘Raees’ star wrote on the gram.

About ‘Dunki’, the title will reportedly highlight ‘the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA’. The comedy-drama flick stars Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in leads, while seasoned artists Boman Irani and Satish Shah have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing the film and has also co-written it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi.

The debut collab of Khan and Hirani is currently in the filming phase and no official announcement regarding the release date has been made yet.

Besides ‘Dunki’, SRK has the hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ with Yashraj Films and a pan-Indian title ‘Jawan’ with South director Atlee in the slate.

