Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from Dunki set goes viral

A picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan filming his upcoming movie Dunki is going viral on social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan’s picture was taken in Hungary capital Budapest. He was seen listening to the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani with intent.

It will be the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki will hit the theatres on December 22 next year on the festive occasion of Christmas 2023. The Bollywood title penned by Rajkumar Hirani will see SRK alongside versatile actor Taapsee Pannu.

Cheering the achievement, Taapsee noted that it took her 10 years to finally make it. “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.

“But then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you,” she further referenced Khan’s popular monologue from 2007 title Om Shanti Om.

