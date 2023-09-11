‘He was the only star who…’: Shahrukh Khan’s encounter with underworld revealed

After watching the newly-released ‘Jawan’, a Bollywood filmmaker has made a surprising revelation regarding superstar Shahrukh Khan and his response to the underworld.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After watching the much-awaited pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan, ‘Jawan’, writer-director Sanjay Gupta, best known for titles like ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’ and ‘Jazbaa’ among others, heaped praises at the megastar in a social media post and noted that he felt ‘compelled’ to share the anecdote about the Bollywood celebrity regarding his response to Indian underworld.

Taking to his account t on X (formerly termed Twitter) on Saturday, Gupta wrote, “I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this.”

I saw JAWAN.

I feel compelled to share this.

Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in.

“Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said.

He’s the same… — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 9, 2023

“Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak, @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (Shoot me if you want, but I’ll never work for you. I’m Pathaan).’ He said,” revealed the filmmaker and added that SRK is still the same even today.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan received death threats back in the 90s when he was working on Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Duplicate’, for refusing to do a film for a producer who had close connections with Indian gangster Abu Salem.

“I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do,” he had reportedly told off the underworld don.

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ copied from a Tamil film?