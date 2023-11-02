36.9 C
'But a mere actor…': Shahrukh Khan overwhelmed with fans' love on birthday

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan expressed his gratitude to his die-hard fans for the overwhelming love on his birthday.

Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shahrukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday last night with hundreds of fans who were queued up outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, with gifts, birthday cakes, fanart, posters, sweets, bouquets and whatnot, to catch a single glimpse of SRK.

The ‘Jawan’ star marked the midnight appearance outside Mannat and greeted the sea of people with folded hands, as he blew kisses and enthralled the gathered crowd striking his signature open-arms pose.

Taking to his X handle later, King Khan expressed his gratitude to all the fans who took out their precious time and flocked to Mannat to celebrate his birthday. “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor,” he wrote in the heartfelt note. “Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit.”

Khan added, “I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan treated his fans with the hotly-anticipated first teaser of his next film ‘Dunki’, on Thursday morning. The film is slated for theatrical release on Christmas this year.

